VTU cancels exams after curfew, violence in Mangaluru during anti-CAA protests

CAA

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has also cancelled examinations to be held on Friday over the violence during the protests

Owing to curfew announced in parts of Mangaluru following law and order issues during Thursday’s anti-CAA protests, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed its exam set to be held on Friday.

In a press release, the Registrar of Evaluation said, “In view of the announcement of curfew and declaration of holiday for schools and colleges in Mangaluru, VTU examinations scheduled on 20-12-2019 are postponed. The revised time table will be announced shortly. The detailed notification in respect of rescheduled dates will be available at www.vtu.ac.in.”

He further warned students not to fall prey for social media hoaxes and only trust the official website.

“Students are informed to visit the official website of the University ie. www.vtu.ac.in and not to refer to any other source or social media,” he added.

According to reports, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has also cancelled examinations to be held on Friday over the violence during the protests.

The police had late on Thursday evening confirmed that two protesters had succumbed to their injuries following incidents of violence in Mangaluru during the anti-CAA protests. While police remain tight-lipped about the cause of the death, hospital sources have said that they died as a result of bullet injuries.

After stone pelting was reported, police fired in the air, as per sources. However, a video shows a policeman firing at protesters.

TNM has earlier reported that police at Urwa, Bunder, Barke, Kadri, which falls under Mangalore Central Subdivision made the announcement about curfew using loudspeakers.

Moreover, the Home Department of Karnataka has imposed a suspension on mobile internet services by all mobile providers in Mangaluru City Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada district till Saturday.

In a notification, Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department, Rajneesh Goel said that internet services were being prohibited on Friday and Saturday due to "possibility of fake news spreading" in Mangaluru and that it was a preventive measure to ensure peace.

Thursday saw multiple protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other parts of the state and country, including the national capital. Mobile internet and voice call services were also suspended in Delhi.