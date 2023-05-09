Vote wisely, 40% commission has claimed lives: Karnataka Contractor Association appeals

The Association has expressed concern about the dire state of corruption in the state.

The Karnataka State Contractors Association has issued a plea to citizens of the state to consider corruption when casting their votes in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10th. The Association has expressed concern about the rampant corruption in the state, stating that the 40% commission demanded in public projects has led to several contractors losing their lives and the public being forced to live with defective, dangerous, and life-threatening infrastructure.

“The 40% commission in public projects has already claimed the lives of several contractors; the public too is forced to live with defective, dangerous and life-threatening infrastructure,” the statement read. Kempanna emphasised that democracy works when people cast their votes in accordance with their conscience. “Democracy works when people cast their vote in accordance with their conscience. Corruption deeply hurts our collective conscience.”

The contractors had alleged that ministers, MLAs and officials have been asking for 40% of a project’s cost as a bribe after BJP came to power in 2019. Belagavi-based contractor Santhosh Patil, who was contracted by the government to construct roads worth Rs. 4 crores, claimed that former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa demanded a bribe of similar value. Santhosh died by suicide in April 2022 and, in a message he sent to a friend prior to his death, he allegedly named Eshwarappa as the "sole reason" for his suicide.

The Association had earlier threatened to protest in front of the District Collector's office in all district headquarters if the outstanding amount owed to them was not paid. The Association had also threatened to lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence in Bengaluru. They alleged that more than Rs 22,000 crore is yet to be released to contractors from various government departments, including Public Works, Irrigation and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

