Vote for BRS if you want KCR’s daughter to benefit, says PM Modi

PM Modi directly naming KCR and his family comes at a time when there is speculation that the BRS was softening towards the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family while addressing a public rally at Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal. Modi said that people should vote for K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), if they wanted his daughter Kavitha to benefit.

Though the reference to KCR came in a speech in which Modi spoke about several parties and dynastic politics, directly naming the KCR family comes at a time when there is speculation that the BRS was softening towards the BJP. KCR had recently called PM Modi as his “good friend” which created a lot of political discussion in Telangana. With the Congress quick to dub BRS as the B-team of the BJP, state BJP leaders clamored to deny any bonhomie with BRS and termed KCR’s speech a gimmick.

“If you want to do good to the successors of Gandhi family, then vote for Congress. If you want to do good to the son of Mulayam Singh ji, then vote for Samajwadi Party. If you want to do good to the family of Lalu Prasad then vote for RJD. If you want to do good to the daughter of Sharad Pawar, then vote for NCP. If you want to do good to the Abdullah family, then vote for the National Conference. If you want to do good to the family and grandchildren of Karunanidhi, then vote for DMK. If you want to do good to the daughter of K Chandrashekhar Rao, then vote for BRS. But, listen to me carefully my countrymen, if you want to do good to your son, your daughter, and your grandchildren and If you want to do good to the kids of your family, then you should vote for BJP,” Modi said.

This is also the first time that Modi has spoken about the opposition alliance. Seventeen political parties had met in Patna recently and announced that they would be forming an alliance for the 2024 election.

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is KCR’s daughter, is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department. The ED has alleged that Kavitha had a hand in the Delhi excise policy case, in which it is alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid as bribe to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for getting control over the liquor business in Delhi.