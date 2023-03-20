Vokkaligara Sangha miffed about BJP’s narrative on Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda

The controversy surrounding Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, the fictional characters being promoted as brave Vokkaliga soldiers who killed Tipu Sultan, has caused tension within the Vokkaliga community in Karnataka. The Vokkaligara Sangha, a community organisation, has called on the state government to take action against those behind the fabrication of these characters and threatened to launch an agitation if action is not taken. According to The Hindu, the Sangha threatened to launch an agitation under the leadership of Adichunchangiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami and Spathikapuri seer Nanjavadhuta Swami (religious heads of Vokkaliga community).

Historians have long believed that Tipu Sultan was killed by the British during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War, and there is no evidence to support the claims that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda were involved in his death. But some right-wing groups have been promoting the fabricated version of history.

According to The Hindu, Sangha's president and Janata Dal (Secular) legislator CN Balakrishna has questioned the motives behind the creation of these characters and warned that such lies could insult Vokkaligas and damage the community's relationship with Muslims. However, some BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, and BJP general secretary CT Ravi, have continued to defend the claims about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, insisting that they are real characters.

Meanwhile, Congress leader DK Shivakumar on March 20 accused the BJP of distorting history and creating fictional characters to create hatred between castes and communities. "BJP creates whoever they want to cook their political rice and destroys whoever's house they want," he said.

