Vodafone Idea's stock plunges 16%, now priced at less than Rs 3 a share

From a 52-week high of Rs 35.30 a stock on March 13, 2019, Vodafone Idea has now fallen below Rs 3 a share as its survival has come under question over AGR dues.

Money Vodafone Crisis

Vodafone Idea scrips on Tuesday plunged over 16% to trade below Rs 3 a stock after India Ratings downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,500 crore citing stress on the company's near-term liquidity post the Supreme Court's ruling.

From a 52 week high of Rs 35.30 a stock that Vodafone Idea logged on March 13, 2019, it has now fallen below Rs 3 a share on Tuesday as its survival has come under question after the apex court ruling on February 14 directing the telcos to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related liabilities to the government next month.

With the government mulling the possibilities of invoking bank guarantees of the telcos to recover the statutory dues, Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Tuesday met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on the AGR payment issue after paying Rs 2,500 crore on Monday.

The company had urged the court that the bank guarantee deposited with the government by Vodafone Idea should also not be encashed. Birla has maintained that without relief on the AGR payout, it may not be possible to continue as a going concern.

The company in a regulatory filing said that "India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), has downgraded its rating on Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 3,500 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (since merged with the Company)".

After the Supreme Court came down heavily on telcos last week for not paying AGR dues, Airtel made a part payment of Rs 10,000 crore. This was followed by Vodafone Idea paying Rs 2,500 crore and Tata Teleservices making a payment of Rs 2,200 crore.