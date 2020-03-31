Vodafone Idea extends prepaid plan validity for 100 million users till April 17

Vodafone has also announced that it will credit Rs 10 talk time to accounts of nearly 100 million feature phone using customers.

Money Vodafone

Vodafone Idea has announced that it will be extending the validity of its prepaid plans availed by low income customers using feature phones till April 17, 2020. This comes after Airtel, on Monday, announced that 80 million low income customers will get an extension on the validity of their prepaid plans.

Vodafone Idea has said that this free extension in plan validity timeline will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier.

Vodafone has also announced that it will credit Rs 10 talk time to accounts of nearly 100 million feature phone using customers.

Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “Our customers must remain connected without worrying about any disruption, especially in these troubled times. Extending plan validity and crediting talk time will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners, whose lives and livelihoods have been most unsettled due to the precautionary lockdown. Our network teams are already operating 24X7 to ensure seamless connectivity.”

Airtel on Monday announced that it extended the prepaid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17 and that it would credit Rs 10 talk time to the prepaid accounts of these 80 million customers. Airtel also promised uninterrupted incoming service.

BSNL too, extended the validity of its prepaid plans to April 20.

This came after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called upon telecom companies to make their services free for a month to enable the poor migrant labourers reach out to their near and dear ones.