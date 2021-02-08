VK Sasikala leaves Bengaluru for Chennai in car with AIADMK flag

The Krishnagiri police has warned Sasikala of legal action if she uses the AIADMK flag on her car.

After completing her four-year jail-term and recovering from COVID-19, former General Secretary of AIADMK and aide of Jayalalithaa VK Sasikala started her journey to return to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday. Despite a warning from the AIADMK against using the party flag, the car Sasikala left for Chennai in also had an AIADMK flag attached to it. Sasikala, who was released from prison on January 27 after serving her prison term in disproportionate assets case, will be given a grand welcome at least at 32 places with 10,860 people in Chennai alone.

In January, Sasikala contracted COVID-19 infection and when she was released by prison authorities, she was still in the hospital, receiving treatment for the infection. Sasikala subsequently also tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital. She quarantined in a private resort located near Bengaluru airport and scheduled her visit to Chennai for Monday.

As per the schedule, Sasikala started her return journey after 7.30 am from Bengaluru. She will be crossing Chembarambakkam, Poonamalle, Porur, Ramapuram, Kathipara and Guindy to reach T Nagar.

In T Nagar, Sasikala will be hosted by her relative, Vivek, who is the son of Illavarasi, who is Sasikala’s sister-in-law.

Krishnagiri police prohibit celebrations

The Krishnagiri police on Sunday night issued a notice to Sasikala, warning her against using the AIADMK flag on her car. This comes after the AIADMK lodged a complaint with the DGP against Sasikala for using the party flag on her car when she was released from the hospital. The police notice states that Sasikala cannot use the party flag “since it’s a violation of law” and warned of legal action.

The Krishnagiri police also issued instructions to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazham (AMMK) saying no more than five vehicles should be allowed during Sasikala’s journey to Chennai and no posters, band or fireworks should be used when Sasikala enters into the district.

Properties of Sudhakaran and Illavarasi seized

Meanwhile, a day before Sasikala’s return, the Tamil Nadu government seized the properties of VN Sudhakaran and J Illavarasi, relatives of Sasikala and co-convicts in the disproportionate assets case in compliance with 2017 Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court, while upholding the conviction of Sasikala, Illavarasi and Sudhakaran, had ordered a fine of Rs 10 crore and confiscation of the ill-gotten wealth.

A press release from the Chennai Collector states that they have so far confiscated multiple properties belonging to Illavarasi and Sudhakaran, including a six-ground and 1,081 sq ft of land at Wallace Garden in Nungambakkam, and in addition to this, a second property, measuring two grounds and 1,237 sqft of land at Sriram Nagar on TTK Road. Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi two also own over 50 properties in places including Kodanad and Paiyanur on OMR.