VJ Chithra’s autopsy to be done in KMC, probe underway at Chennai hotel

The actor was found dead in a hotel room on Wednesday morning.

Flix Suicide

The investigation into the death of actor-VJ Chithra is underway at the hotel in Chennai where she died. The autopsy will be performed at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNM, a police officer from Nazrathpet police station said that the investigating team is currently questioning the hotel staff and others at the spot in connection with the actor’s death. Chithra, who is known for her role in the Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores on Star Vijay channel, was found dead in her hotel room early on Wednesday. She was 29 and is prima facie suspected to have died by suicide.

The actor had checked into her room after returning from shooting around 1 am on Wednesday. Around 3.30 am, the police control room received a call from the hotel staff, informing them of the death. The police have informed Chithra’s family, who also live in Chennai. She is reportedly engaged to a businessman since August 2020 and had been signed to act in a film.

Chithra played the role of Mullai in Pandian Stores. Several of her co-actors and peers from the industry expressed their shock and condolences at the actor’s untimely death.

VJ Anjana Rangan tweeted her shock at the incident on Wednesday. “Please please talk it out. Dont let ur pains take away you life. Speak out to someone , get a hold on ur self and live life with strength and happiness. Never let anyone or anything become more precious than ur life #RIPChitra,” she wrote.

Please please talk it out. Dont let ur pains take away you life. Speak out to someone , get a hold on ur self and live life with strength and happiness. Never let anyone or anything become more precious than ur life #RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/puriT0QQOg — Anjana Rangan (@AnjanaVJ) December 9, 2020

Actor Venkat Rengathan, who acted with Chithra in Pandian Stores serial, called her a ‘daring girl’. “I cannot even think of you doing something like this. Why Chithu?,” he posted on his Instagram.

Actor Hema Rajkumar also expressed her shock at Chithra’s death on Instagram. “You shouldn’t have done this. Why? No words to say,” she wrote.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.