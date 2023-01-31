Vizag steel plant privatisation: Rally held to commemorate two years of protest

The rally, organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), which was founded to fight the Union government’s decision to privatise the plant, attracted a large crowd.

A rally titled Visakha Ukku Praja Garjana was held at Vizag’s Trishna grounds on Monday, January 30 to commemorate two years since the first protest against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The rally, organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), which was founded to fight the Union government’s decision to privatise the plant, attracted a large crowd.

Employees and workers have been protesting ever since the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave preliminary approval in January 2021 for 100% disinvestment of the steel plant. After continued pressure from the unions, gradually all state parties have extended support to the movement, including the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRCP) party.

Monday’s rally saw both the ruling and opposition parties, barring the BJP, join forces. Leaders who spoke at the rally emphasised the importance of safeguarding the (VSP), which was established following 32 people’s long-drawn struggles and sacrifices. In the upcoming session of Parliament, which began on Tuesday, all parties have demanded a coordinated opposition against the steel plant privatisation.

AP Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy participated on behalf of the YSRCP and stated that the government is sincerely trying to save the VSP. The Minister also claimed that the state government has already passed a resolution in the Assembly against the privatisation and will continue to take the lead in all future movements.

Opposition leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Left parties asserted that only after all MPs raise objections in the Parliament can there be hope that the decision will be reversed.

K Ramakrishna, CPI state secretary, emphasised the Union government’s unwavering stance against privatisation and said, “Despite over 700 days of protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not compromised.” Extending support to the protest, Jana Sena Party Political Action Committee member Kona Tatarao said that the party is committed to the protection of the Vizag plant.

Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy, former joint director of CBI VV Lakshminarayana, and former minister Konathala Ramakrishna also participated in the rally.