Vizag Steel Plant privatisation: Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party to step up agitation

The Jana Sena Party said that Pawan Kalyan will meet with workers' unions next month to chalk out a future course of action.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has warned that it would soon get into action mode in the agitation against the disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Stating that the time is right for taking the next step in the agitation, JSP leader Nadendla Manohar said on Tuesday that party president Pawan Kalyan will meet with workers' unions next month. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan has conveyed the party's stand on the issue to the BJP leadership in Delhi. The JSP is optimistic that its ally will act positively to secure the employment opportunities of the people of the state.

The Union government's move to disinvest in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been met with opposition from all quarters in Andhra Pradesh, with the employees continuously holding protests on the issue. Pointing out that the JSP has been patient for so long, Manohar said the party will now get into direct action mode. Taking a dig at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged non-confrontational approach with the Union government over the issue, Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan has no need to compromise.

The workers, employees and opposition party people have intensified the protest against the privatisation of Vizag steel plant since the Union government started expediting the process of disinvestment. Protests were conducted in Delhi and in Visakhapatnam, padayatras and maha padayatras are also being conducted against the move.

As earlier reported by The News Minute, since the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its in-principle approval on January 27, 2021 for the 100% strategic disinvestment of Government of India's share holding in the steel plant, workers and opposition parties have been protesting. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also written to the government to consider alternative measures to turn the Vizag steel plant into a profitable venture, but there has been no response so far.

(With IANS inputs)