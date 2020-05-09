Vizag residents protest with bodies of gas leak victims, demand closure of plant

They raised slogans of 'we want justice' and demanded that the plant be shut down immediately as a 'permanent solution’.

Tension prevailed at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, where a gas leak earlier this week killed 12 people and affected hundreds. At least 300 angry locals from villages surrounding the plant brought bodies of those who had died due to the incident.

Three bodies had been handed over to their families after an autopsy, and they were carried to the factory on Saturday morning by locals to register their anger.

Along with workers of Left parties, they staged a protest demanding that the company shut down its operations in Visakhapatnam. The incident at the coastal city has left over 350 people, who inhaled the toxic gas, hospitalised.

“The company management has not responded yet. They are responsible for this tragedy,” said an angry protester.

The protesters got into a heated argument with police personnel and other security forces deployed at the spot even as authorities and representatives of the companies attempted to pacify them.

Speaking to TNM, Rajesh, a resident of RR Venkatapuram said, “We want the plant to be closed and shifted from here. We saw our people dropping dead in front of us. How can we allow them? The management should be held accountable. Our collective demand is to shut down this plant.”

The residents also attempted to block state Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang from leaving the company's premises. As the protest gained momentum, Tourism Minister and MLA of Bheemili, Muttamsetti (Avanti) Srinivas tried to pacify the crowd and assured them of justice.

#VizagGasLeak #Vishakapatnam - Locals bring three bodies of deceased and protest at the LG Polymers plant demanding the shut down of the unit and stringent action on management. ‘The bodies were handed over to the families today. Situation under control,’ CP tells me. #gasleak pic.twitter.com/xPZb3Rq3ME — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) May 9, 2020

Crowd swells at LG Polymers. Locals bring three dead bodies of those who passed away in the #VizagGasLeak and protest. They say, "Our fight isn't for compensation, it is to ensure that this plant is shut down. We are demanding a permanent solution." #Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/tkzlvPOOoR — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) May 9, 2020

Company issues statement

Meanwhile, the company issued a statement on Saturday morning stating that it would "investigate the cause of this incident, prevent recurrence in the future, and secure the foundation for care and treatment."

Stating that the situation of the gas leak was under control, it said that an initial investigation suggested that vapour had leaked from the Styrene Monomer (SM) storage tank near the GPPS (General Purpose Poly Styrene) factory on Thursday.

"While focusing on stabilising the plant, we assure you that we are doing our best to extend all possible support to ensure people and their families who have been affected by this incident are taken care of," the company said.

"Our teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately," it added.

A special task force has also been set up to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families, the company said.

Chandrababu Naidu writes to PM Modi

Even as the Andhra Pradesh government constituted a five-member team to probe the incident, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Nadu urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to set up a separate committee to investigate the matter.

In a letter to Modi, Naidu said, "The long-lasting impact on the health of those undergoing treatment is of serious concern. It is apprehended that the toxins emitted may cause permanent damage to the victims."

Following the gas leak incident, the National Green Tribunal ordered LG Polymers India to pay interim damages of Rs 50 crore and issued notices to the company, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state and Centre.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt against the company management.

