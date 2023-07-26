Vizag officials conduct household survey for early detection of dengue and malaria

Andhra Pradesh saw 6,380 cases – the highest number of dengue cases ever – in 2022, breaking the previous year's record of 4,760 cases.

Visakhapatnam district officials are conducting a door-to-door survey to better tackle vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue, which are likely to see an uptick during the monsoon season. Health officials stated that several rounds of fever surveys have been completed throughout the city, and the upcoming rounds will be designed to survey dengue and malaria fevers for early detection of the disease.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state saw 6,380 cases – the highest number of dengue cases ever – in 2022, breaking the previous year's record of 4,760 cases. With the collaboration of municipal, health, education, and other departments this year, preventive measures are being implemented across the state.

Visakhapatnam recorded the highest number of cases in both years with over 1,100 and 797 cases in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Last week Visakhapatnam reported 12 dengue cases and 455 cases of the disease so far this year (starting in January till July 16).

According to Dr P Jagadeesh Rao, District Medical Health Officer of Visakhapatnam, an action plan has been strategised and is being implemented to identify the symptoms through door- to door- surveys and eliminate larvae breeding. “New rounds of surveys for identifying exclusively dengue and malaria diseases began on Monday. According to the action plan, grama/ward volunteers with ASHA workers will go to each household and if a fever is suspected, it will be mapped to ANM. The ANM staff will collect blood samples and will be sent to KGH hospital in the city,” DMHO said.

If the patient tests positive with mild symptoms, medication will be administered at home with the assistance of Primary Health Care centres. If the condition is severe, the patient will be admitted to a hospital.

“Earlier volunteers actively participated in testing during the COVID pandemic, and their services will be utilised for a door-to-door survey of the dengue and malaria diseases,” the official said.

In a convergence meeting attended by the District Collector, Municipal corporation officials, and District Education officer, the preventive aspects were taken into consideration. The district officials are implementing the ‘Friday Dry-day’ programme in which ANM and ASHA workers visit each household. They inspect freshwater areas which are breeding spots for mosquito larvae with the permission of the resident. “Refrigerators, washing machines, and AC are breeding spots that are important to check as the water does not drain sometimes.”

Larvae can be eliminated before seven days by interrupting the mosquito cycle at 10- 12 days. In later stages, adult mosquitoes can be eliminated by fogging and chemical spraying techniques.

The authorities are taking action to prevent the harbouring of larvae in areas under the One Town zone that are densely populated and close to the harbour. These areas reported the highest number of cases in the city last year. Other areas like Jabbari Thota, Relli Veedhi and ASR Nagar also reported increased cases.