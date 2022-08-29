Vizag man murdered by son of woman he allegedly harassed, incident caught on CCTV

Police said 23-year-old Prasad allegedly killed a painter named Sreenu in a spurt of anger after he allegedly passed inappropriate comments at his mother.

news Crime

The police in Vizag said that a man was murdered by the son of a woman whom he had allegedly harassed. Twenty-three-year-old Prasad reached Allipuram main road on his motorcycle in the early hours of Sunday, August 28, after he received a call from his mother Gowri that she was being harassed, the police said. Prasad then allegedly chased after the accused man, a painter named Sreenu, and smashed his head with a rock. CCTV footage from the area showed Prasad dragging Sreenu out onto the road after allegedly hitting him with a big stone.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) M Rama Krishna Raju told the media that on Sunday morning, around 5.30 am, Sreenu was standing at the junction near the Elite Inn Hotel on Allipuram main road, looking for work. Prasad’s mother Gowri, a labourer, was on her way to work when Sreenu allegedly passed inappropriate comments at her, which led to an altercation between them, the police officer said. “We were informed that Sreenu spoke to her in an inappropriate manner, and seems to have solicited her. A few people nearby, a coconut vendor, a shopkeeper and others, intervened and tried to dissolve the fight,” the ADCP said.

Gowri then called her son Prasad, who works as an event planner, and he soon arrived on his motorcycle. As Sreenu tried to run away and entered a bylane, Gowri pointed to him and Prasad chased after him, according to ADCP Raju. He soon caught Sreenu and allegedly hit him on the head and face with a stone. Prasad then dragged him back onto the main road and kicked him while Sreenu was believed to be breathing his last, the officer added. He also said that the accused and Sreenu were complete strangers, and the murder appeared to have been done in a spurt of anger. Sreenu is survived by his wife and two daughters, the officer said.

Vex over a drunk man verbally abusing his mother, 23-year-old youth bludgeon him to death. The CCTV recorded the youth dragging and dumping the dead body in front of his mother. The chilling incident took place in Vizag of #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/GR7DSndpKf August 29, 2022

Read: Serial killer arrested in Vizag, police say he went on a rampage after divorce