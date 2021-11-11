A man died after he was hit by an escort vehicle of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivasa Rao's convoy in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, November 10, according to the police. The incident occurred near Birla Junction when the vehicle hit the man who was riding a motorbike. The deceased was identified as G Suryanarayana, aged 40. Police said that he was a construction worker.
According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the escort vehicle in the minister's convoy coming from the airport sounded the horn and the man on the two-wheeler panicked and tried to turn left, but in the process got hit by the four-wheeler. The man sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Police shifted the body for autopsy. The Airport police registered a case and took up an investigation.
The deceased's family members alleged that the vehicle which killed him was not stopped by the police. Suryanarayana is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The deceased's relatives staged a protest at the residence of the minister in Seethammadhara and demanded justice for the family. Leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) which is affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] also joined the protest. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the leaders of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party also protested in front of the ministerâ€™s house but were detained.Meanwhile, minister Srinivasa Rao clarified that he was not in the convoy vehicle. He spoke to the deceased's family members and trade union leaders. According to The Hindu, Srinivasa Rao assured the family members that a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each would be provided to all the children. Additionally, he also promised to ensure a job to Suryanarayanaâ€™s elder daughter in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Also, a house will be sanctioned to Suryanarayanaâ€™s family, The Hindu report said.