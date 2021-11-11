According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the escort vehicle in the minister's convoy coming from the airport sounded the horn and the man on the two-wheeler panicked and tried to turn left, but in the process got hit by the four-wheeler. The man sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Police shifted the body for autopsy. The Airport police registered a case and took up an investigation.

The deceased's family members alleged that the vehicle which killed him was not stopped by the police. Suryanarayana is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The deceased's relatives staged a protest at the residence of the minister in Seethammadhara and demanded justice for the family. Leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) which is affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] also joined the protest. According to a report in The New Indian Express, the leaders of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party also protested in front of the ministerâ€™s house but were detained.