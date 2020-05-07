Vizag LG Polymers gas leak: Volunteers step up, lend helping hand to victims

Nearly thousands of residents from Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam have been evacuated following the leak and several of them are being sheltered in the nearby villages in temples and schools.

news Gas Leak

Nearly thousands of residents from Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam have been evacuated following the leak and several of them are being sheltered in the nearby villages in temples and schools.

As Visakhapatnam is struggling with the gas leak in the LG polymers industry unit, many volunteers have come forward to provide food for the victims, who have been evacuated from their houses following the incident.

Nearly thousands of residents from Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam have been evacuated following the gas leak and several of them are being sheltered in the nearby villages in temples, local government schools and community halls. While 10 people lost their lives after styrene leaked from the factory, around 350 people are in hospitals across the city.

For all the others stranded and without an option to go home for the 10-12 hours, volunteers are helping them with the basic necessities such as food, shelter and water. Some individuals are also offering their help through social media platforms.

Mee relatives/parents/friends or else evaraina gas leak aina areas lo undi ekadiki velalo telika pothey kindly contact me medical and shelter provide chestanu.. Asalu mohamatam padakandi â€” Ashu Reddy (@YaddyMania) May 7, 2020

One such person, Srinivas Raju, vice president of Gajuwaka drivers association said that around 500 people who have come from the Gopalapatnam to their village Sathivanipalem which is six kilometers far from the hotspot.

"We first gave them water and butter milk. Along with the help of other union members we are cooking food and also co-ordinating with other organizations which are donating food," he told TNM.

The people who panicked as the gas pervaded into their homes ran for kilometres, to Srinivas Raju's village and most were accommodated in a school and temple there.

There are also other group of volunteers, who have been receiving requests from people for food. And after verification, food is being supplied with the help of their volunteers spread across the Visakhapatnam city.

"We formed our voluntary food service during the time of COVID-19 for poor people. Now we have extended the same to gas leak victims as well. And as soon as we receive request, our volunteers at the ground would make sure that they are gas leak victims and they are supplying food," said Swarun, one of the volunteers from 'Vizag volunteers COVID-19' group.

He further said that they have been receiving requests for individual families and groups from many areas such as Mudsarlova and Chinnamusalivada.