Vizag gas leak: Andhra HC allows 3 members of LG team from South Korea to return home

The South Koreans had moved the High Court earlier this week, stating that the police were not letting them leave the country and return home.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday granted permission with certain conditions to three employees of LG Chemicals, who had arrived from South Korea to probe the gas leak at the company's factory in Visakhapatnam, to return home.

The petitioners submitted to the court that they didn't belong to LG India and that they are employees of the parent company in Korea. It was further argued that the police had issued a notice asking them to be present for inquiry.

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the petitioners were never stopped from leaving the country. The police had issued the notice as the delegation was on a mission to find the facts behind the gas leak accident and hence, their inputs would be crucial for the investigations.

The Advocate General further submitted to the court that the petitioners be required to file affidavits stating that they would be willing to come to India and present themselves before the police if it is required during the course of investigation or thereafter.

After hearing both sides, a bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice K Lalitha Kumari pointed out that the three South Koreans had no liability as they were not employees of LG Polymers, but should cooperate with authorities as they were members of an expert committee.

The court then said that if needed, they should be willing to be personally present, and said that they could return home.

The gas leak incident at the LG Polymers factory at Visakhapatnam on May 7 had claimed 12 lives and affected hundreds of others.

