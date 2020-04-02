Vivo S6 launched with 4,500mAh battery, quad camera setup

Atom Tech Shorts

Vivo has launched a new smartphone, the Vivo S6 in China. The phone has some decent specifications and can be placed just below the premium segment.

Here’s a look at the specifications of the device.

The Vivo S6 comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.1%. The processor is the octa core Exynos 980 SoC that gets a RAM support of 8GB. The onboard storage comes in two variants, 128GB and 256GB and the Android 10 OS with the FunTouch OS 10 riding on top as the skin will be the operating system. It’s a dual SIM smartphone.

Moving to the camera section, the quad camera setup in the rear includes a 48MP primary sensor; an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Features provided on the Vivo S6 include 4K video shooting, night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, AR cute shoot, short video, professional mode, slow motion, and time-lapse photography. The front camera for selfies is a massive 32MP shooter.

The phone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor. It has the Face Unlock facility as well for added security.

The batter is powerful at 4,500mAh with 18W fast charging support. Some experts point out that the predecessor, Vivo S5 had 22.5W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth v5.1 etc. There is a fingerprint sensor underneath the display, and the Vivo S6 also supports Face Unlock. Vivo claims that the Vivo S6's Cool Turbo reduces heat by 10 percent when compared to the predecessor. Swan Lake, Danube, and Jazz Black are the colour options.

The Vivo S6 has been launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs 28,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB variant will retail at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs 31,900). The phone goes on sale in China from April 3, 2020.

There’s still no information when the device will be launched in India.