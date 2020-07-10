VITEEE 2020 stands cancelled, admissions to be based on Class 12 marks

VITEEE is a gateway for students to secure admissions in the institution’s engineering programs across four campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amravati and Bhopal.

Coronavirus Education

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has cancelled the entrance examinations for undergraduate engineering programs (VITEEE 2020) this year. The institution will instead conduct admissions based on the applicants’ marks in their Class 12 board examinations.

Earlier scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 2, VITEEE 2020 has been cancelled due to the lockdown restrictions. The college will now admit students based on the marks secured by them in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology in their Class 12 or pre-university college final exams. Those who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains will be given appropriate weightage during admissions.

VIT usually admits students for its undergraduate engineering programs in Vellore, Chennai, Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) campuses through VITEEE. “The forms for providing the marks and JEE (Main) scores have already been provided in the website,” an official statement from the university said. The application window will be open till July 15, 2020.

“Any clarification may be obtained from multiple channels of communication i.e., by calling toll free number 1800-102-0536 or by an email to ugadmission@vit.ac.in or WhatsApp: 9566656755,” the statement added.

In 2019, as many as 1.62 lakh students had applied to take the VITEEE examination which was held in 163 centres across India and the Middle East. Founded in 1984, VIT is ranked among the top 20 in the Engineering category in the National Institute Ranking Framework of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD-NIRF) rankings of 2020. In 2019, the institute was conferred the ‘Institution of Eminence’ tag by the government of India.

While the CBSE has cancelled the pending board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, some state education boards have announced dates to conduct the remaining papers. Some states have already conducted the exams which were earlier cancelled and are yet to release the results of the students.