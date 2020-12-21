A shocking visual of a man hacking a woman in the middle of the road with a machete has emerged from Hubballi in Dharwad district of Karnataka on Monday. The man, an auto-driver named Ismail, attacked the woman in broad daylight at 10 am in the morning. Visuals from the incident were shared widely soon after and police officials from Hubballi suburban police station arrested Ismail, 25, and rushed the woman, 21, to a medical facility where she is recovering.

"The woman is recovering from the injuries and the man was arrested immediately after. We were told that the two people used to be together before but after the woman left Ismail, he decided to attack her. We have registered a case against him for the assault," SK Holeyannavar, Hubballi Suburban police station inspector who is investigating the attack told TNM.

The incident occurred in Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi and the accused Ismail assaulted the woman on her back several times with a machete. The brazen incident shocked passers-by in Deshpande Nagar on Monday. The woman, who works at a jewellery shop nearby, was attacked when she was heading to her workplace from her home.

The accused Ismail is an auto driver in Rampura in Dharwad district. The woman hails from Moraba village in Dharwad and she sustained head injuries in the incident. Police said that she was recovering from the wounds inflicted and was not in any danger. She was admitted in a private hospital in Hubballi.

"The woman apparently ended the relationship and is now in a relationship with another man and this angered him. We are investigating the matter fully and speak to the woman in detail after she has recovered from the attack," added SK Holeyannavar, the investigating police. "The doctors have told us she is responding well to the treatment. We are receiving regular updates about her condition," Labhu Ram, Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner said.