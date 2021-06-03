Vistara vaccinates nearly 100% of eligible employees

The vaccination drive was extended to family members of employees, staff like ground handlers, as well as colleagues from Singapore Airlines and other partner airlines.

Money COVID-19 VACCINE

Tata Group and Singapore Airlines' joint venture, Vistara, said on Wednesday that it has vaccinated nearly 100% of its eligible employees. According to the company, the airline's airport staff, cabin crew, pilots and corporate staff have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "This is the outcome of airport-led vaccination drives across the country and the Vistara-led drive has been carried out in Delhi and the one in Mumbai is currently underway,” the company said.

It further added, "Recognising the crucial role of vaccination in containing the spread of Covid-19, we have taken a multi-pronged approach to facilitate vaccination for our employees.” As per the airline, the vaccination drive went beyond employees. It was extended to family members of employees, off-roll staff like ground handlers, as well as colleagues from Singapore Airlines and other partner airlines.

In addition to vaccines, Vistara said it undertook various employee-centric initiatives to extend support during the pandemic. This included creating a special cross-functional taskforce to help employees with all COVID-related medical assistance for themselves and their families."These initiatives also include paid leaves for recovery from Covid-19 for all affected employees, support with home hospitalisation, availability of critical resources like medicines and oxygen support, Covid-19 testing, doctor consultations for timely medical care and if needed, cabs as a makeshift ambulance for employee or their families,” according to Vistara.

Last month, the full-service carrier Vistara inducted its first fully-owned Airbus A320neo aircraft. The aircraft, registered VT-TQE, arrived in Delhi from Airbus' production facility in Toulouse, France.

The aircraft is one of the 13 Airbus A320neo that Vistara had purchased in 2018 as part of a larger order totaling 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo Family, including the Airbus A321neo aircraft as well.

"The Airbus A320 is an integral part of our fleet and growth story, and this particular aircraft is, indeed, special," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer. "It mirrors the maturity that Vistara has achieved in the Indian aviation industry in a short span of time, continuing to steadily grow in scale, size and operational assets,” the CEO added.