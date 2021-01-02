Vishwak Sen to star in Telugu remake of 'Oh My Kadavule'

Vishwak Sen will reprise the role of Ashok Selvan.

Flix Tollywood

Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, which released earlier this year in cinemas and had a good run, is all set to be remade in Telugu. While the original starred Ashok Selvan and Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo, the remake will see Vishwak Sen step into the shoes of Ashok.

The remake was officially launched in Hyderabad on Monday and it will be produced by PVP Cinema in association with Dil Raju. Ashwath Marimuthu, who directed the original, will helm the remake as well and it will mark his Telugu debut. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced. However, reliable sources have confirmed that Ritika Sen might reprise her own role from the original.

It’s worth mentioning that even before the release of Oh My Kadavule in theatres; its remake rights were acquired. The film was centered on Ashok Selvan, who is given another chance by god to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman. Vani Bhojan played the second leading lady in the movie. Oh My Kadavule won audiences all across. It even earned praise from Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who called it a brilliantly written and directed film. “Oh My Kadavule. Enjoyed every bit of it. Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural (sic),” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Reacting to Mahesh’s appreciative tweet, the team couldn’t contain its excitement. Director Ashwath thanked Mahesh Babu for the appreciation. “Sir! Oh My God! You made my day. From being your fan to get such words from you is like. Mind blocked sir (sic),” Ashwath tweeted. Ritika Singh tweeted: “Oh My God! Is this for real? Thank you so much sir! This means a lot coming from you. What a day! (sic).”

Sirrr !!!!! Oh my god !! U made my day :) from being your fan to get such words from you is like ... mind blocked sir @urstrulyMahesh https://t.co/jMIpQbT68c — Ashwath Marimuthu (@Dir_Ashwath) July 18, 2020

Ashok Selvan tweeted: “Definitely my Oh My Kadavule moment. Thank you so much sir! Big fan. I’m literally dancing here (sic).”

The remake, as per sources, will go on the floors early next year. This will be the second remake project for Vishwak Sen, who had earlier starred in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. In fact, Vishwak went on to direct and co-produce the remake which was titled Falaknuma Das. Vishwak also has a Telugu project titled Pagal in his kitty. He was last seen on screen in Telugu crime thriller HIT: The First Case, which was exceptionally well received. He will star in the second part of the HIT franchise.