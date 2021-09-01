Vishwak Sen’s Paagal to get OTT release on Amazon Prime Video

‘Paagal’, which had a theatrical release last month, is a romantic comedy directed by debutant filmmaker Naresh Kuppili.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu movie Paagal will premiere digitally on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, according to an official announcement from the OTT platform on Wednesday, September 1. Paagal, which had a theatrical release last month in the Telugu states, is a romantic comedy directed by debutant filmmaker Naresh Kuppili. The movie stars Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha in the lead roles.

The movie will be available on the platform from September 3 in India, and 243 other countries and territories with related subtitles. The movie had hit the theatres only on August 14 and received a decent response at the box-office. And now within around 20 days of its release, the team has opted for an early digital release through Amazon Prime Video.

Paagal is set in Visakhapatnam and centres around a young man named Prem. “Prem is a flamboyant young man, who out of despair following his mother’s demise sets out to seek the love of his life. His quest however leads him to multiple women he falls for until the cupid truly strikes and brings along with it challenges Prem hadn’t bargained for,” according to Amazon Prime Video’s statement.

The movie also features Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Achanta and Indraja Shankar in supporting roles. The movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venugopal’s Lucky Media. While S Manikandan has cranked the camera, music director Raadhan has composed the songs and background score for the film.

Vishwak Sen is known for films like Falaknuma Das, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Hit, among others. His last movie Hit, a crime thriller, also premiered digitally through Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

Nivetha Pethuraj, who has acted in both Telugu and Tamil films, has played significant roles in movies like Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo, Chitralahari, Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, among others.

Watch Paagal movie trailer video here :