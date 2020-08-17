Vishnu Vishalâ€™s 'Ratsasan' in top-rated Indian films list on IMDB

'Ratsasan' is about an aspiring filmmaker who becomes a police officer after his father's death and investigates the murder of schoolgirls. Â

Vishnu Vishalâ€™s Ratsasan, a serial-killer thriller, has been the talk of the town ever since its release as it turned out to be a surprise hit, leaving everybody in the trade quite stunned. Despite being a violent film about a police officerâ€™s chase to catch a serial killer, the film has worked big time with multiplex audiences.

The film has now created a new record and has been placed at first and third spot in Top rated Tamil films and Top-rated Indian films list by IMDB. The makers of the film Ratsasan posted, â€˜It is Indeed a Proud Moment for us. #AxessFilm Factory's #RATSASAN has been ranked as the #1 Tamil film in #IMDB, Further, it has been ranked #3 in all Time Top Indian Movies. A feat to cherish. @Dili_AFF @dir_ramkumar @TheVishnuVishal @GhibranOfficial @Amala_ams @k_pooranesh (sic)â€™

Excited about the new milestone, Vishnu Vishal posted,"#RATSASAN KEEPS BREAKING ITS OWN RECORDS... THANK YOU FOR ALL D LOVE ..."

#RATSASAN

KEEPS BREAKING ITS OWN RECORDS...

â€" VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) August 16, 2020

Directed by Ramkumar of Mundasupatti fame, Ratsasan is about an aspiring filmmaker who becomes a police officer after his father's death and investigates the murder of schoolgirls.

The film also stars Amala Paul, Ammu Abhirami, Kaali Venkat and Muniskanth Ramdoss in crucial roles. Produced by G. Dilli Babu, the film has music by Ghibran whose work has been raved by one and all.

The film was remade in Telugu under the title Rakshasudu. Bellamkonda Sreenivas played the lead role in this psychological thriller directed by Ramesh Varma. It had Anupama Parameswaran playing the female lead with Abhirami, Vinodhini, Suzane George, Kasi Viswanath and others in supporting roles. Ghibran had set the tunes for this flick with Venkat C Dilip doing the cinematography and Amar Reddy handling the editing. The film was produced by Satyanarayana Koneru under his banner A Studio.

There were also reports that the film is all set to be remade in Hindi with Ayushmann Khurrana as the top contender to play the lead but nothing has been finalised yet.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal awaits the release of Kaadan. This Prabhu Solomon directorial is a trilingual that is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. In Hindi, it is titled Haathi Mere Saathi, while in Tamil it is Kaadan and in Telugu it is Aranya. Rana Daggubati will be seen in all three versions of the film along with Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin while Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the star cast in the Tamil and Telugu versions and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey-fame will be seen in the Hindi version. Vishnu is reportedly playing a mahout in the film. Kaadan is bankrolled by Eros International. Besides this film, Vishnu also has Mohandas, Jagajaala Killadi and FIR in his kitty which are in different stages of production.

Mohandas is being directed by Murali Karthick. The filmâ€™s technical crew includes cinematographer Vignesh Rajagopalan, editor Kripakaran and music director KS Sundaramurthy. It will be bankrolled by Vishnuâ€™s home banner Vishnu Vishal Studios. The shooting of this film will begin soon after the lockdown ends.

