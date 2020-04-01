Vishnu Vishal gives some 'cricketing' advice to Allu Sirish

Movie stars are taking to social media to showcase their hobbies and talents during the lockdown.

Flix Lockdown

The country wide lockdown has resulted in film personalities posting their hobbies and sporting activities online. Earlier, Arun Vijay had posted a video exhibiting his parkour skills.Allu Sirish, son of veteran producer Allu Aravind and brother of Tollywood star Allu Arjun, took to twitter to posted a video of himself playing cricket and asked for advice on improving his skills.

His post on Twitter reads: “Missing the IPL. Here's the throwback video of me attempting to play the leg wicket yorker. Has always been my weak link while batting. Any tips guys?”

Missing the IPL. Here's the throwback video of me attempting to play the leg wicket yorker. Has always been my weak link while batting. Any tips guys? pic.twitter.com/L4uYeTToxi March 31, 2020

And this evoked a response from the Tollywood actor Vishnu Vishal, who is also a cricketer. He replied with his observation: “Bro you are trying to drive Yorker deliveries. Try to defend the first. Also, watch the ball till the point of contact with the bat, and make sure ur front foot is facing the ball and not point or covers. Finally, make sure back foot doesn't move and is grounded. Try and let me know.”

Whether this piece of advice actually helps the Tollywood star, we will have to wait and see.

Allu Srish’s last film to hit the theatres was ABCD (American Born Confused Desi), which released in May last year. The actor took his time to sign his next project after ABCD and finally decided on the Rakesh Sashi directorial which is touted to be a romantic film.

Anu Emmanuel has been roped in to play the female lead in it. According to sources Anu Emmanuel has a very important role to play in this film and she is all thrilled to be a part of it. The shooting was scheduled to commence in April this year but due to the lockdown it has been postponed. Details about the fresh schedule are expected to be announced later.

(Content provided by Digital Native)