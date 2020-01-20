Vishnu Manchu’s 'Mosagallu' to have stunning action sequences

The film stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

The first look poster of Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film Mosagallu is out. The movie is being directed by Jeffery Gee Chin. Reports are that the film is inspired by an IT scam that shook the nation some time ago. Pairing up with Vishnu Manchu in Mosagallu is Kajal Agarwal with Ruhaani Singh and Suneil Shetty roped in to play important roles. Mosagallu is touted to be a cross-over film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously.

An update about the film is that a team of stunt experts from Hollywood are stationed in Hyderabad preparing for choreographing the action sequence between Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty. It will be a high octane action block and every effort is being put into it to make the best.

A press note from the makers of Mosagallu pointed out, “It is touted to be a masterpiece and is going to be the best action ever in Telugu cinema.” We hear that both Suniel Shetty and Vishnu Manchu underwent extensive training for the action sequence.

Elaborate sets have been erected at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for shooting this scene. It may be noted here that Vishnu Manchu, besides playing the lead role, is also producing this film under his banner.

Vishnu Manchu’s maiden production venture Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda, which released in 2014 was a hit. He also heads the post-production unit ThinkSmart which specializes in graphics among other things.

His last film release was Voter, which hit the marquee in June. The movie was written and directed by G. S. Karthik Reddy and produced by Pudhota Sudheer Kumar. It had Vishnu Manchu and Surbhi in lead roles, with Sampath Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Jayaprakash, Nassar forming the supporting cast. The music was composed by S. Thaman with Rajesh Yadav cranking the camera and Praveen KL editing it.

