Vishal's â€˜Chakraâ€™ to release as planned on February 19

The filmâ€™s release was earlier stayed by the Madras HC over a copyright claim.

Actor Vishal took it to his Twitter account and announced that his film Chakra has crossed all obstacles and will release as planned on Friday. The Madras High Court, which had earlier issued an interim stay over the release of the film, has now vacated the stay clearing the film's release.

His post reads "Truth Always Triumphs !! Yes, as always have faced hurdles, issues & have always been true to my self, to my profession & to anything related to the Film Industry, The Stay has been vacated & #Chakra will be released worldwide tomorrow, Feb 19 will be a Grand Day for Chakra movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada, Thanks to the Hon High Court for serving the order at the right time keeping the interest of not just the producer but everyone involved in the film & vacating the stay, We are in to release the Movie as per schedule, Truth always Triumphs, GB."

After many financial debacles, Vishal's Chakra faced a new road block since the Madras High Court had ordered an interim stay over a copyright claim. Producer Ravi of Trident Artists had moved the Madras HC claiming that the script of Chakra was first narrated to him. The petitioner alleged that the director had signed a contract with him, but that the movie has now been produced by Vishal, following which the Madras HC ordered an interim stay.

Earlier, the same producer had approached the Madras High court stating that Vishal owed his production house Rs 8 crores to settle the losses of their 2019 film Action. He sought to stay the release of Chakra, which was supposed to premiere on September 30 in a leading OTT platform. Following this, the court ordered actor Vishal to post a guarantee of Rs 8.29 crore to cover the losses incurred for Action.

Directed by MS Anandan, Chakra stars Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar form the supporting cast. Vishal plays the role of a military officer, and Shraddha Srinath can be seen as a cop.

The film was initially said to be a sequel to Vishalâ€™s 2018 action thriller Irumbu Thirai, which had a successful run at the box office. However, director Anandan clarified that Chakra is a standalone film and not a direct sequel to the 2018 film.

The technical crew comprises music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Balasubramaniam. The film was supposed to hit the theatres on May 1 last year, but the makers had postponed the release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

