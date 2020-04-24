Vishal to work with 'Adanga Maru' director Karthik Thangavel?

Actor Vishal is currently busy with the sequel of Thupparivaalan.The film began with Mysskin wielding the megaphone but due to some differences of opinion, Vishal took over from him. Therefore, besides playing the lead role and producing Thupparivaalan 2, Vishal is also directing the film.

There is a buzz in Kollywood that Karthik Thangavel of Adanga Maru fame will soon be directing a film with Vishal in the lead and the industry grapewine is that the director had already narrated the story to the star and has got his verbal approval.

However, Vishal is yet to sign on the dotted lines, we hear. This film will be bankrolled by ace producer Kathiresan, who had bankrolled critically acclaimed movies like Jigarthanda and Aadukalam.

Thupparivalan 2 stars Prasanna, Vinay, K Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel, Shaji Chen, Vijayakumar, Abhishek Shankar, Simran, John Vijay and Master Nishesh.

Vishalâ€™s other film in the making is Chakra, which is the sequel to Irumbu Thirai. The film is directed by director Ezhilâ€™s erstwhile associate Anand. It has Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath playing the female leads and is likely to hit the marquee this year. Besides bankrolling the film, Vishal is playing the lead role in it as well.

It may be noted here that director Anand Shankar and Vishal had announced a new film together some time ago. But it now appears that there may be a delay in its commencement. Sources in the know say that the budget of this project is on the higher side and despite trying his best, the director couldnâ€™t bring it down. Following this, Vishal, who was also supposed to produce the film, has backed out and is scouting for a suitable producer to take it up. If things work out favourably, this film will go on the floors later this year.

