Vishal’s next with director Thu Pa Saravanan goes on the floor

The movie will star Dimple Hayati opposite Vishal.

Flix Kollywood

The shooting of actor Vishal’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled Vishal 31, went on the floors recently. The shooting kickstarted with a pooja that took place on Thursday. Vishal 31 is directed by Thu Pa Saravanan, who directed the short film Edhu Thevaiyo Adhuvey Dha rmam, starring Sheela Rajkumar. Vishal 31 marks his debut as a feature filmmaker.

The movie stars Devi 2 fame actor Dimple Hayati opposite Vishal. Dimple is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Telugu film Khiladi, wherein she will be sharing the screen with Ravi Teja. Musician Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in as the composer for the film, while it has cinematography by Balasubramaniem.

On Friday, production house Vishal Film Factory posted a photo from the pooja and wrote, “Shooting of @VishalKOfficial‘s # Vishal31 today.”

The official announcement video was released on April 2. The tagline of the movie ‘Not a common man’ and the glimpse video indicate that Vishal will be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie. The plot is likely to revolve around a social theme.

Vishal was last seen in the action thriller Chakra. Written and directed by MS Anandan, the movie starred Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra alongside Vishal in the lead roles. The plot explores the themes of cybercrime and e-commerce scams. The movie released on February 19 this year.

Vishal is currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Enemy. The Anand Shankar directorial features also Arya, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Enemy is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios.

Vishal is also filming for the action thriller Thupparivaalan 2, a sequel to the 2017 Thupparivaalan directed by Mysskin. The movie will mark Vishal’s directorial debut. Vishal is also bankrolling the movie. The sequel was earlier supposed to be directed by Mysskin; however, he reportedly withdrew from the project due to creative differences and financial issues.