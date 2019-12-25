Vishal releases first look of Siddharth starrer 'Takkar'

Kollywood

The shooting of the film was wrapped up some weeks ago and it is currently in the post-production stage.

The first look of actor Siddharth starrer Takkar was released by actor Vishal on Monday. Touted to be a romantic action drama, the film is helmed by Karthik G Krish of Kappal fame. The duo had worked together in Saithan Ka Bachcha earlier which is yet to release. Going by the first look, the film might be based on racing.

Launching the first look Vishal tweeted, "Here it is, the Stylish First Look of @Actor_Siddharth 's #Takkar....Congrats & GB #TakkarFirstLook"

The makers are looking forward to releasing the film in February 2020. The film has Majili fame Divyansha Kaushik pairing up with Siddharth and this film marks her Tamil debut. The film also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth and RJ Vignesh part of the star cast.

Bankrolled by Sudhan and Jayaram under the banner of Passion Studios who had previously bankrolled Kappal the technical crew of this film includes Nivas K Prasanna for music and Vaanjinathan Murugesan for cinematography with Ga Gowtham for editing and Udaya Kumar for art direction. Umadevi, Ku Karthik and Arivarasu have penned the lyrics for the songs and Dinesh Kasi has choreographed the stunts.

Karthik awaits the release of his other film Saithan Ka Bachcha that features Siddharth and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, while Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu play other pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan composes the film's music, while cinematography is handled by Aravinnd Singh and editing by Anthony.

Last seen in Aruvam Siddharth has landed a pivotal role in director Shankar-Kamal Hassan's Indian 2. According to sources, he will be seen playing the role of a cop and it is believed that Siddharth plays Senapathy’s grandson who sets out to avenge the death of his father.

