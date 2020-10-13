Vishal, Arya to reunite after nine years for Anand Shankar’s next

It was nine years ago that Vishal and Arya had worked together in Bala’s 'Avan Ivan'.

Flix Kollywood

It was rumoured a few months ago that Vishal and Arya are all set to join hands for a new project. It was finally announced on Tuesday that they will reunite for Anand Shankar’s next yet-untitled Tamil project after nine years since they worked together in Bala’s Avan Ivan. “As we get back to work, I’m glad and powered up to share with you that #VISHAL30 and #ARYA32 is going to be #ANANDSHANKAR4. Official announcement of the multi starrer will be made by our producer @vinod_offl (sic),” Anand tweeted.

Vishal reportedly plays the protagonist, while Arya will be seen playing the baddie. According to reports, Mirnalini Ravi has been signed as the leading lady opposite Vishal in the movie which will go on the floors later this month. The project has been on the cards for close to a year. It was supposed to materialise much earlier but was stalled for a few months as Anand got busy with his marriage plans. Anand, whose last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA, got married last year. With both Vishal and Arya on the verge of wrapping up all their current commitments, the shoot of this project is expected to start soon.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently busy with Pa Ranjith's Salpetta. The film, which marks the first collaboration of Ranjith and Arya, will see the latter play a boxer. The actor has undergone a drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character. Arya recently took to Twitter to share a video in which he’s seen squatting 150 kg. He wrote he’s getting ready for the final showdown with actor Kalai for his next project with Ranjith. The final schedule of the project, which has been shot over the last 12 months in bits and pieces, is expected to resume soon since the government has granted permission to start filming with limited crew.

Arya recently shared a glimpse of his chiselled body. In the pictures, Arya appears to have knocked off a lot of kilos for his role of a boxer in the movie. Actor Dushara Vijayan, who recently made her debut via Tamil film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been paired opposite Arya in the film. Vishal, on the other hand, currently awaits the release of his film Chakra, a sequel to his hit film, Irumbu Thirai.

Content provided by Digital Native