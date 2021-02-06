Visakha steel plant privatisation: TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao submits resignation

The MLA sought the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stall the privitisation, even as protests broke out against the Union government's move.

news Vizag Steel Plant

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Visakhapatnam North, Ganta Srinivasa Rao submitted his resignation on Saturday, in protest against the privatisation of Visakha steel plant. The MLA sent his resignation letter to the Speaker asking him to accept his decision. A day earlier, the former Minister had sought the intervention of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the issue.

“The responsibility to stall the privatisation of the steel plant lies with the Chief Minister. Keeping aside political differences, intellectuals, labour unions and political parties should come together and fight against the privatisation. If required, they should be ready to submit resignations and be ready for any kind of sacrifice. If a protest happens on such a large scale, then I am sure that we can stall the privatisation process,” Ganta said.

Ganta said that the decision of the Narendra Modi-led government to privatise Visakha steel plant has shocked not just the residents of Visakhapatnam district but all Telugu people. “It is disappointing to see that the Union government is privatising the steel plant citing negligible losses.”

The MLA said that the steel plant was the identity of the city, which was achieved after the struggle and sacrifice of several people. Reportedly, nearly 30 people lost their lives in the agitation to establish the steel plant. Ganta also invoked the slogan of ‘Visakha ukku... Andhrula hakku’ (Visakha steel is... Andhra’s right) which was popularly used in the 1970s for the cause. The plant was established in 1977.

On Wednesday, the Union government announced a 100% strategic disinvestment in the plant, which is spread over 22,000 acres employing around 65,000 workers.

“Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has, on January 27, 2021, given in principle approval for 100% strategic disinvestment of Government of India shareholding in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam along with management control by way of privatisation,” the department of investment and public asset management said.

Protesting against the government’s decision, hundreds of CPI party workers and trade union workers, took out a massive bike rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

“This is the worst decision taken by the Modi government. Making a 100% strategic sale of the steel plant is wicked. Andhra Pradesh developed because of Visakhapatnam Steel plant,” said Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Narsing Rao at the protest.