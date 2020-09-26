Viren Khanna’s father claims his son is innocent in Sandalowood drug case

Viren's father said that his son is a law-abiding citizen who never used or distributed drugs at his parties.

news Crime

As Bengaluru police continue to probe the Sandalwood drug case, one of the arrested persons, Viren Khanna, a party organiser, has been in the Central Crime Branch’s custody. The CCB has alleged that Viren Khanna procured drugs from a Senegalese drug peddler Loum Pepper Simon and distributed it to those who attended his parties. Viren Khanna’s organisation, VKP, collaborated with hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs, to help promote parties organised at these establishments.

However, his father, Professor Sri Ram Khanna, says that his son Viren is innocent and that he neither used nor distributed drugs. “My son is a law-abiding event organizer who has envisioned a drug-free party culture for Bangalore. We deny all accusations as they are baseless,” he said.

According to the CCB, Viren Khanna allegedly organised parties at farmhouses and private residences, where drugs were allegedly procured and consumed. His father, however, said that Viren Khanna did not organise any parties outside registered hotels, pubs and restaurants. “Also, establishments provided security with standing instructions to evict any person suspicious of possession or consumption of drugs. None of these events were hosted at farmhouses or unlicensed or private premises,” he added.

The CCB also alleges that Viren Khanna paid Loum Pepper Simon in bitcoins to procure contraband. The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing alleged money laundering in the Sandalwood drug case, told the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Friday that the agency suspects that the money procured from the alleged drug trade was laundered.

“VKP offered its service for a fee to promote these establishments in the hospitality industry to audiences who were interested in music, food, drink, and dancing. The fees received by VKP were subject to GST payments for which regular GST returns were filed,” Viren’s father said, denying allegations of money laundering.

He alleged that his son was “being framed” in the drug case due to pressure from vested interests. “There were many of his rivals, who did not want him to continue. He had to talk to management of establishments almost every week, to ensure they retained his services as his rivals would tell establishments to let Viren go. We believe that the rivalry could be presumably why he is being targeted. We don’t have proof of this,” he added.

Rolling tobacco was found during the search and seizure operations at Viren’s Bengaluru residence, which he shared with French and Arab nationals. “The rolling tobacco was found in the French woman’s room. Not Viren’s,” his father said.

Viren’s father also claimed that his son never met BK Ravi Shankar, Ragini Dwivedi’s associate, who allegedly told the police of Viren Khanna’s involvement in the case. “My son is innocent and he does not consume drugs. When parties happen, he was only promoting it. What happened inside these establishments were under the purview of the restaurants and pubs,” he added.