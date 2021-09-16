Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain after October World Cup

“I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket,” Kohli said.

Virat Kohli has announced that he is stepping down as the T20 captain of the Indian cricket team after the T20 World Cup to be held in October in Dubai. Sharing a note on his social media on Thursday, September 16, Kohli said that he would instead be focusing be focusing on leading the Indian team in test and ODI cricket.

Kohli said that the decision was taken after a lot of consideration and discussion with several people and considering the “immense workload” he had playing all three formats (ODI, test cricket and T20) in the last 8-9 years. It also comes at a time when it has been two years since Kohli scored an international century. Read his full statement below.

I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.

Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability.