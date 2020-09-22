Virat Kohli praises Yuzvendra Chahal, says he changed the game for RCB

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball as he returned with brilliant figures of 3/18.

Moments after winning their first game of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli lauded his teammates for keeping their composure during tough phases of the match. RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs in their opening encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Virat Kohli also showered praises on bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, who struck at the right time to bowl SRH out in the last over of the game.

"Last year we were on the other side of the results. We kept our composure tonight," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

RCB first posted 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs and then defended the total by inflicting a monstrous batting collapse for SRH at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, bowling them out for 153 in the final over of the match. For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball as he returned with brilliant figures of 3/18, earning the 'Man of the Match' award for Monday's game. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal starred with the bat for RCB as he posted 56 runs off 42 balls with eight fours.

"Yuzi (Chahal) came in and changed the game for us. Tonight he showed that if you have skill, you can get purchase on any wicket. He came in and bowled attacking lines," said Kohli of Chahal. The RCB skipper further said that it was heartening to see that the team didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group, which according to him, was a "great sign".

RCB also had recently changed their jerseys to pay tribute to the COVID-19 frontline workers. All the jerseys in Mondayâ€™s match had the words â€˜My COVID heroesâ€™ printed on the back as the players took to the ground. The players have also been changing their social media handles to the names of COVID-19 warriors to show support and solidarity with their hard work on the ground, against the pandemic.

RCB will next play Kings XI Punjab at the same venue on Thursday.