Viral video shows man being tied up and thrashed in Vizag, police arrest accused

The video was widely shared on social media earlier this week.

The police in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district have arrested four people after a video widely shared on social media earlier this week, showed them tying a person to a tree and thrashing him.

The video shows a shirtless man being tied to a tree as another person tries to strangle him. One of the accused also lifts a big stone and threatens to hit the man, but later drops it. The accused are seen thrashing the man with sticks as he asks that they let him go.

The police said that the incident took place on May 14 in the Marikavalasa area of Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam district, behind Sri Vidya school. As the faces of the accused and the man were clearly visible in the video, police managed to track down the victim.

They brought him in for questioning regarding the incident and said that further investigation revealed, that the accused were trying to murder the man due to a personal tiff.

The police have arrested all the four accused from the video and taken them into custody.

While investigating, the police found that the victim bought a second-hand bike for Rs 8000 in the month of January from the accused with a promise of paying back the amount within two months.

The accused growing impatient had already threatened the victim in March.

In May, the man had only paid back Rs 3000, and the remaining Rs 5000 was due for which he was brutally beaten up, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After all the accused were taken into custody by the police, they found that among the accused, two of them are minors.

The police said that further investigation is underway.

