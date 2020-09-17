Protests demanding KT Jaleel’s resignation turn violent in many parts of Kerala

Protests by opposition parties in Kerala over the past few days demanding the resignation of Minister for High Education KT Jaleel, escalated to a new high as he was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to appear before them in Kochi on Thursday. The protests held across the state, even in front of the Kochi NIA office, turned violent with many protestors getting injured.

It has been over eight hours since Minister Jaleel reached the Kochi office of the NIA to be quizzed for alleged connection with UAE consulate and gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. He had reached the office at 6 am and has still not come out.

While the Youth Congress held a protest march in Palakkad, Yuva Morcha -- youth wing of the BJP -- marched to the Superintendent of Police’s office in Kottayam. Two workers of Yuva Morcha in Kottayam are reported to have incurred injuries in police action and have been admitted to hospitals.

Protests in Kottayam:

The biggest protest was witnessed in Palakkad where Youth Congress lead by Balram marched to the Palakkad Collector's office. Many workers including MLA VT Balram were injured.

Protests in Palakkad:

The protests by BJP and Congress in front of the Secretariat in state capital Thiruvananthapuram also turned violent many times. Though police used water cannons multiple times to disperse the protestors, agitations have not died down. Many opposition party workers, including women, have been injured in the protests.

“The state government is trying to pull down the protests with bloodshed. The people of Kerala will come out to streets if you (Minister Jaleel) does not resign. You can see how the police reacted to the peaceful protests led by VT Balram MLA,” said MLA Shafi Parambil.

Protests in Kochi:

Youth Congress workers who protested in front of the Kochi NIA office were arrested and removed. Districts like Kozhikode, Kannur and Kollam also witnessed huge protests demanding the resignation of Minister Jaleel.

Amidst the protests across the state, the LDF has extended support to Jaleel.

“If one has to resign from a post when being questioned, then everyone will have to resign. There is no such precedent in India like that and we don’t want to create one,” Minister AK Balan told the media.

LDF Convener A Vijayaraghavan also asked why the Minister should resign. “There is no case against him nor has it proved he has done anything wrong,” Vijayaraghavan told Manorama News.

CPI Secretary Kanam Rajendran also sided with Jaleel asking if there is any Union minister has resigned due to just an allegation.

Last week, Jaleel had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his statement was recorded.

Protests in Kollam:

The Minister had earlier admitted that a consignment containing Quran had been received from the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram which a top Customs official had referred to as "prima facie violation of FCRA" (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).

After the media reported about his interrogation by the ED, the Minister had later posted on Facebook: "Truth will prevail. Only the truth. Even if the whole world opposes it, nothing else will happen."

Protests in Kozhikode:

Officials had said Jaleel is under the scanner of the central agencies after he publicly claimed that the consignments brought to Thiruvananthapuram during Ramzan month contained Holy Quran for distribution in his constituency.