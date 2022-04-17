Violence in Karnataka's Hubbali over social media post: Cops injured, curfew imposed

A mob was protesting demanding action against a youth for a purportedly provocative social media post, when things took a violent turn.

news Controversy

A tense situation prevailed in north Karnatakaâ€™s Hubbali city after a protest over a social media post escalated into violence, leaving police personnel injured and police property destroyed late on Saturday, April 16. The incident occured after a local youth had purportedly posted a provocative message on social media. According to local media, the youth had purportedly posted an altered picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop the mosque in Mecca. Several people from the Muslim community in the city had gathered outside the Old City police station, demanding action against the youth.

Soon, the mob grew in size, and their protests turned violent as they began to pelt stones at police personnel and the station building. In an effort to disperse the mob, the police took out a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. But when that did not work, the police resorted to deploying tear gas to stop the violent protest. In the process, about 12 police personnel including an inspector were injured, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram told the media on Sunday, April 17. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Hubballi city till April 20, police added.

"Around 40 people have been arrested and some FIRs have been registered. Twelve of our officers on duty were injured and some police vehicles were damaged. We have taken all precautionary measures so that such incidents do not occur again. We will not spare those who have taken law into their hands," the Commissioner added.

Communal violence reported in #Hubballi old town police station limits.A youth had posted a video on social media which had saffron flag on what looked like Prophet Muhammad's mosque in Medina. local muslims gathered at the police station and demanded action. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hYmTBf3hVo April 16, 2022

Around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station, the officer said, adding that their leaders were summoned to the station and apprised about the action taken against the youth for his social media message so far. However, the mob outside the station was not ready to listen to them and they went on a rampage, Labhu Ram said, adding that the mob damaged some police vehicles as they resorted to stone pelting. In this incident, about a dozen police officers have sustained injuries, the police commissioner said. "We will not spare those who took law into their hands. We have taken all preventive measures to stop repetition of such incidents," he added.

Read: Sri Ram Sene celebrates men who destroyed Muslim vendor's fruits as they come out on bail

With PTI inputs