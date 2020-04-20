Violence in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura as people resist being taken for quarantine

In a statement, the BBMP said that the violence started after a section of the secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients refused to go with health workers to the quarantine centre.

An angry mob created a ruckus in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura ward on Sunday evening when health department officials and health workers went to identify and shift secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients from the area to quarantine facilities. Visuals of the incident showed a group of people breaking barricades, chairs and tables in the area.

The ward had already been sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and preliminary reports suggest that the violence was triggered by rumours of some more residents of Padarayanapura being shifted to a quarantine facility.

The ward has 11 patients confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, some of whom had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi. BBMP officials, police and ASHA workers had listed around 58 secondary contacts of these patients to be taken to the quarantine centre. 15 of them had already been taken to a centre, the BBMP said in a statement.

The BBMP statement said that the violence started after a section of the secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients refused to go with health workers to the quarantine centre. The protesters also allegedly demanded that the MLA of the constituency, Zameer Ahmed, be called to the spot, stating that he is responsible for the ward. Some of the protesters also alleged that they were not getting sufficient food and wanted to go out for that purpose, according to the BBMP statement.

While reports suggested health workers had been attacked, TNM was informed that no official was injured in the attack, however property was damaged. State Secretary of the ASHA workers union also told TNM that ASHA workers did not suffer injuries in the incident either.

The police have said that the protesters will face action under the National Disaster Management Act and other relevant sections of the law for obstructing government officials on duty. Further, police said that CCTV footage of the area will be scrutinised and violators will be identified.

Chamarajpet MLA and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan tweeted, “I request everyone at Padarayanapura Ward to remain calm and follow guidelines of BBMP. This seal down is essential to protect your lives. So stay at home & prevent the spread.”