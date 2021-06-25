â€˜Violence against Dalits increased under TRSâ€™: Congress writes to Governor

The Congress party wrote to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, asking her to take special action ensuring the safety of Dalits in the state.

In the wake of the recent custodial death of Ambadipudi Mariyamma, the Telangana Congress party alleged that atrocities against the Dalit community were on a rise under the TRS government in Telangana. The Opposition party on Friday, June 25, wrote a letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, asking her to take special action ensuring the safety of Dalits in the state. They further demanded the Governor to provide a government job to Mariyammaâ€™s son, Uday Kiran, and a house as compensation, along with booking the accused police persons under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Forty-year-old Mariyamma, belonging to Mala caste, categorised as Scheduled Caste in Telangana, a resident of Komatlagudem, Chintakani mandal, Khammam district, was arrested in a robbery case and died after alleged custodial torture by the Addagudur police on June 18. Mariyamma, who was working as a cook in the house of a priest identified as Balashouri in Govindapuram village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, was accused of stealing Rs 2 lakh from his house.

Three police personnel â€” Sub-Inspector V Maheshwar, constable Rasheed and constable Janaiah â€” accused in the death are presently under suspension until the completion of the internal inquiry.

Referring to the case of Mariyamma, Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka in his letter alleged that the Addagudur police violated the protocol by arresting a woman at night and keeping her in lockup in the absence of women police. However, according to the First Information Report of the police, a woman constable, identified as Vennela was present during the interrogation.

He alleged that police used third-degree torture methods against Mariyamma and Uday, which led to Mariyammaâ€™s death. Initially, on June 15, Uday Kiran and his friend Shanker were arrested. Two days later, on June 17, Mariyamma was also arrested. They were shifted to Addaguduru police station the next morning.

Vikramarka said that they have photographic evidence of the injuries inflicted on Uday, who is presently availing treatment in Khammam Government General Hospital. He alleged that police are falsely claiming that Mariyamma died of a heart attack, and are trying to destroy evidence related to her death.

The Congress party alleged that under the TRS government, several Dalits were killed under similar circumstances. The party referred to the deaths of Seelam Rangaiah, Madhukar, Revalla Rajababu, Narasimhulu, and other incidents of violence against Dalits. Citing these instances of violence, Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka asked the Governor to take special action for the safety and protection of Dalits.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the Telangana High Court had ordered for a judicial inquiry into the death of Mariyamma, following a plea by Peopleâ€™s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL). PUCL also demanded Rs 5 crore as compensation from the police officers who allegedly tortured her to death.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes have also responded to the incident and demanded a detailed report from the Telangana government.