Vinod Kapri's video of 19-yr-old running 10 km from work to home is viral

The video of Pradeep running has gone viral and has garnered over 6 million views, with people appreciating the young man for his hard work and dedication.

A heartwarming video of 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra, running with a backpack from his place of work to his home, has gone viral and has garnered over 6 million views, with people appreciating the young man for his hard work and dedication. The video was filmed by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, who saw Pradeep running along the side of the road at midnight and offered him a lift, thinking he was in trouble. Kapri shared the video on his social media, adding that he offered the man a lift many times, but Pradeep refused, without pausing his run for a second.

In the video, Pradeep narrates that he works in a McDonald’s outlet in Sector 16 in Noida, and that he runs home every night. He adds that he runs a total of 10 kilometres — “Sola se Barola (From Sector 16 to Barola)." “I don’t get time during the day so I run at night," Pradeep says. Kapri, who records him from his car as he runs along the road, asks him why he needs to run. “For the Army,” Pradeep replies. He adds that he is a native of Almora, Uttarakhand. Kapri then offers to drop him home and says he can finish his jogging in the morning instead. But Pradeep refuses. He responds that he has to get to work at 8 am so he has to cook food before that. Pradeep shares that his mother is hospitalised back home and he lives with his brother. He adds that he will have now go home and cook. Kapri invites him home for dinner. “Who will cook for my brother then? My brother will remain hungry,” Pradeep says, adding that he won’t be able to cook since he is currently at work on a night shift.

Kapri even tells him that the video he is taking is likely to go viral. “Who recognises me!” Pradeep exclaims and then adds, “It’s okay, I am not doing anything wrong,” without once breaking his stride.

The video went viral on social media in no time, with many hailing calling the 19-year-old’s video inspirational. After the clip went viral, Kapri shared another video, where he goes back to the McDonald’s at 11 pm and meets Pradeep at the end of his shift. He tells Pradeep that many from the Army have offered help. A smiling Pradeep agrees to let them reach out. “Mehnat se duniya jhukti hai bas (Hard work makes the world bow down),” Pradeep responds when Kapri asks him what he’d like to tell those who appreciated his video.

“Many people stop me, offering lifts every day. But I don’t stop mid-run. But you spoke to me in Pahadi (his native language) so I spoke to you, otherwise many offer a lift but I refuse,” Pradeep says, seemingly accepting Kapri’s offer to drop him home just this once. “I’ll run in the morning,” he says.

