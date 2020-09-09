Vineeth Sreenivasan sings for ‘Saajan Bakery Since 1962’

Aju Varghese who plays the male lead in the film is also one of the scriptwriters.

Flix Mollywood

Papers of music and lyrics are pinned to a metal board and multiple monitors are on, when Vineeth Sreenivasan, in his typically calm demeanour, appears to say it is the first time he is singing for Prashant Pillai. 'A music director he really, really likes'. It is a promo song for the upcoming film Saajan Bakery since 1962 which has many of his friends on board. A brother too. Dhyan Sreenivasan is one of the producers of the film while Aju Varghese, the actor Vineeth launched 10 years ago, is the male lead and one of the scriptwriters. The director Arun Chandu had joined Vineeth for poster designing in the latter’s first directorial Malarvadi Arts Club.

All this, Vineeth – a man who juggles singing, acting, writing and directing – says in the first few seconds of the promo song ‘Thora Mazhayilum’. “And the lyrics of this song are by Anu Elizabeth, who had worked with us in our first films,” Vineeth says.

This teaser of the song was released by actor Dulquer Salmaan on social media, announcing the song launch on the 10th of this month.

There is yet another friendly collaboration in the film - between Aju and Dhyan. When Dhyan, who has been acting since 2013, turned a writer and director last year, it was Aju who co-produced that film – Love Action Drama. This time, it is vice-versa - Aju writes, Dhyan produces. Vishakh Subramaniam turned co-producer both times.

Another video song called ‘Once upon a time in Ranni’ from the film was released last week, showing Lena and Aju as siblings getting on each other's nerves. Aju appears to play the easygoing tricky guy while Lena is busy running around for the bakery. Both the songs show Aju's likely romance with Ranjitha Menon. Actor-politician Ganesh also plays a role.

Arun and Aju have written the script along with Sachin R Chandran. Cinematography is by Guru Prasad and editing by Aravind Manmadhan.