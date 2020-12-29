Vineeth Sreenivasanâ€™s â€˜Hridyamâ€™ to recommence shooting in Jan

The film will have Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

The team behind the Malayalam film Hridayam will recommence shooting in January, following a long break demanded by the COVID-19 outbreak. The latest we hear is that the makers are planning a 35-day long schedule starting from January first week.

The film, directed by actor, singer and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. They had begun shooting the film in various locations of Palakkad district and later in Chennai before the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

According to reports, the film mainly revolves around the journey of Pranav's character from the age of 17 to the early 30s. Darshana Rajendran, most recently seen in C U Soon, has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. Hridayam will be bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam in association with Noble Thomas. There is a buzz going on that Vineeth has approached Nivin Pauly to play a cameo in Hridayam and he may be playing the heroâ€™s mentor.

The film will also feature actors Vijayaraghavan, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Arun Kurian, and others in supporting roles. Newcomer Viswajith Odukkathil, who is a former associate of the renowned cinematographer Anend C Chandran, is handling the cinematography of the project.

The music will be handled by composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, with talented musicians from Istanbul . It has already been reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran is rendering a song for the album and a picture of the star in a recording studio had gone viral.

While Hridayam is taking shape, Pranav and Kalyani are expecting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which they play a small part. Reports are that Pranav will be playing the younger version of his dad Mohanlal in the film. Manju Warrier is paired opposite Mohanlal in this historic. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and Mohanlal plays the titular role. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is set for release next year.

