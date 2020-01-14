Vineeth Sreenivasan ropes in Istanbul musician for ‘Hridayam’

The film will be the fifth one Vineeth directs and the first in which he will not be associating with Shaan Rahman for the music.

Singer, actor and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan announced his next directorial project, with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, some time ago. The groundwork for this film, titled Hridayam, has begun and the shooting will commence soon, we hear. Meanwhile, Vineeth has revealed that he will collaborating with a musician in Istanbul for the music composition of the film. Confirming this, he wrote on his Instagram page, “Recording live instruments with some incredibly talented musicians in Istanbul for Hridayam!! past few days have been a great learning experience. Can’t wait to bring the songs out to you guys.. keep us in prayers (sic).”

Earlier he wrote: “The music duties of Hridyam have been assigned to Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is known for composing the music of films such as Salt Mango Tree and Mohabbatin Kunjabdulla.”

The music of all four films that Vineeth has directed before this was composed by Shaan Rahman, with whom he had tied up to produce music albums, even before venturing to cinema as an actor-writer-director.

Darshana Rajendran has been roped in for a pivotal role in Hridayam. The film will be bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam in association with Noble Thomas. There is a buzz going on in the tinsel town that Vineeth has approached Nivin Pauly to play a cameo in Hridayam and he may be playing the hero’s mentor.

While Hridayam is taking shape, Pranav Mohanlal is expecting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which he plays a cameo. Reports are that he will be playing the younger version of his dad Mohanlal, who plays the lead in the film. This historical is currently in the post-production stage.

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s last film release as an actor was Manoharam in which he played the lead role. The film, which was directed by Anwar Saddiq, was bankrolled by Jos Chakkalakal under the banner Chakkalakal Films. Besides Vineeth Sreenivasan, it had Indrans, Basil Joseph, Deepak Parambol, Hareesh Perady, Jude Anthany Joseph, VK Prakash, Delhi Ganesh, Ahmed Siddique, Nisthar Sait, Manju Sunil, Kalaranjini, Sreelekshmi, Veena Nair and Nandini in the cast.

