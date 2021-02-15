Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Hridayam’ recommences shooting

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal play the lead in the film, being directed by Vineeth.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of the upcoming Malayalam film Hridayam recommenced a few weeks after it was halted due to the coronavirus lockdown last year. Confirming that the shooting is progressing well, its director Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote on his social media page, “Day before yesterday, we finished the Chennai schedule of Hridayam.. 95% of the shoot is over now.. Waiting for the rest 5% to be shot in March!!!”

On wrapping up a schedule earlier, Vineeth had written, “An amazing schedule of Hridayam got wrapped up in kochi today.. I think this is the most fun I had making a film ever since we made Thattam.. Tomorrow we r shifting our base to a new place.. Quite a few people showed up as our invited crowd for some of our shoots and they were all super nice and extremely co-operative.. I am putting this note as a thank you to all of them.. Thank u all.. the spectacular journey of making Hridayam continues!!!”

Hridayam has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead pair. Besides Pranav and Kalyani, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijaya Raghavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian have been roped in for pivotal roles. Merryland Cinemas is making a comeback with Hridayam by bankrolling it. The banner is headed by Visakh Subramaniam and he is producing the film in association with Noble Thomas’s Big Bang Entertainments. For the technical team, Vineeth has roped in debutant Viswajith Odukkathil for cinematography and Ranjan Abraham for editing while the music score will be handled by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Earlier, when Hridayam commenced, Vineeth posted a picture of himself and his wife on his social media page revealing that it was taken during the shooting and the spot was exactly the same place they used to hang out during their college days. This made fans wonder if the film is inspired by their real-life story. Vineeth replied that it cannot be said that Hridayam is their love story but a memoir.

While Hridayam is in the making, Pranav and Kalyani are expecting the release of the magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham in which they play cameo roles. The film is directed by Kalyani’s father and ace director Priyadarshan while Pranav’s father and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is playing the lead role.

