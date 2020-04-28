Vineeth Sreenivasan recalls why 2008 was an amazing year for him

"Beginning of a lot of things. Shaan Rahman, it has been a beautiful journey for us," wrote Vineeth.

Music buffs are aware that music composer Shaan Rahman and filmmaker - actor - singer Vineeth Sreenivasan had teamed up for the hit movie Malarvaadi Arts Club in 2010. However, it may be surprising to note that the duo had associated for the album Coffee at MG Road in 2008, much before their respective debuts.

Recalling those good old days 12 years later, Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote on his social media page, “The concept of burning a master CD, the smell of those inlay covers, checking the racks in Music World and Planet M every now and then to know if our CD’s were there - gone are those times. 2008 was an amazing year. Beginning of a lot of things. Shaan Rahman, it has been a beautiful journey for us. God has been really kind to us.”

Both Shaan Rahman and Vineeth Sreenivasan are currently busy with their respective projects. Vineeth is directing Hridayam with Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead pair. Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian have been roped in for pivotal roles.

Merryland Cinemas, which last produced a film three decades ago, is making a comeback with Hridayam by bankrolling it. The banner is headed by Visakh Subramaniam and he is producing the film in association with Noble Thomas’s Big Bang Entertainments. For the technical team, Vineeth has roped in debutant Viswajith Odukkathil for cinematography and Ranjan Abraham for editing, while the music score will be handled by Hesham Abdul Wahab, a popular musician from Istanbul.

Shaan Rahman, on the other hand, is scoring music for Asif Ali’s Kunjeldho, which is based on a real life incident. RJ Mathukutty is making his directorial debut with this flick, which is touted to be a youthful romantic entertainer. Sources in the know say that Asif Ali will be playing a college student in Kunjeldho. He will be pairing up with debutant Gopika Udayan on screen.

