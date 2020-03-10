Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aparna Balamurali in 'Aadujeevitham'?

'Aadujeevitham' is directed by Blessy and has Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the lead.

New reports about Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham suggest that actors Aparna Balamurali and Vineeth Sreenivasan will play extended cameos in the film. Apparently these are meaty roles and both the actors are excited to join the cast. They will start shooting for their portions soon after the team’s return from Algeria, where the shooting that had earlier halted would soon resume.

The team is planning a two-month-long schedule overseas and is making all arrangements for this shooting schedule. Some very important scenes will be shot in the picturesque locations of Algeria, we hear.

Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Oscar winning musician AR Rahman to compose the music, another Oscar winner Resul Pookutty for sound designing, renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan and Raja Muhammed for editing.

Earlier this year, Prithviraj revealed that only 25 percent of his film Aadujeevitham’s shooting has been completed so far making one wonder about the delay despite the project going on the floors long ago. It was then explained that the star is required to undergo a major physical transformation for his role in the film and that is taking a lot of time. Reports are that he will have to reduce weight and it means another three months more to achieve the desired results so that the shooting of Aadujeevitham could be resumed.

While Aadujeevitham is under progress, the groundwork for the sequel to Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj, is also on. He will be wielding the megaphone for the sequel as well with Mohanlal playing the lead role. Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, will be in charge of Empuraan and the third part of this trilogy as well. Empuraan is expected to go on the floors in mid-2020.

