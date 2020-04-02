Vineeth’s ‘Hridayam’ inspired by his own love story?

Fans wanted to know whether the film is inspired by their real life story, after Vineeth posted a picture of himself and his wife on social media.

Flix Mollywood

When Vineeth Srinivasan posted a picture of himself and wife on his social media page revealing that it was taken during the shooting of his upcoming film Hridayam and the shooting spot was exactly the same place they used to hang out during their college days, fans wanted to know whether the film is inspired by their real life story. Replying to it, the actor-turned-director had said that Hridayam can't be called their love story but is a memoir.

Posting the picture, Vineeth wrote, “This picture was clicked while we were shooting Hridayam, last month, in the same campus where we did our graduation… And this is one of the spots in our college where we used to hang out from 2004 to 2006.”

And reply to his fans question about Hridayam was this, “Can’t say it’s our story… but it’s definitely a memoir of those times.”

Hridayam has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead pair. Besides Pranav and Kalyani, Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian have been roped in for pivotal roles.

Merryland Cinemas, which last produced a film three decades ago, is making a comeback with Hridayam by bankrolling it. The banner is headed by Visakh Subramaniam and he is producing the film in association with Noble Thomas’s Big Bang Entertainments.

For the technical team, Vineeth has roped in debutant Viswajith Odukkathil for cinematography and Ranjan Abraham for editing while the music score will be handled by Hesham Abdul Wahab, a popular musician from Istanbul. It has already been reported that Prithviraj Sukumaran is rendering a song for the album and a picture of the star in a recording studio went viral among the netizens, confirming the news.

The shooting of this film commenced in Palakkad and was progressing well until the lockdown was announced.

Content provided by Digital Native