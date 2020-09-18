Vineeth to face arc lights for a Telugu film

He will be appearing in an important role in 'Rang De', in which Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh will be playing the lead pair.

Vineeth, who is seen predominantly in Malayalam films, will be returning to face the arc lights for a Telugu film after a long hiatus. The star has been roped in to play an important role in Rang De and will be joining the sets soon.

In an interview to the Times of India he said that the shooting of the film had begun in January and they were to proceed to Italy but because of bad weather, they shot in a set in Ramoji Film City.

After shooting there for 10 days, the team had planned to go to Italy but then there was the outbreak of the coronavirus and the lockdown.

Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is already on board to crank the camera and Devi Sri Prasad will setting the music score.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the film has Nithiin playing the lead role and sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh. Range De was originally scheduled to hit the marquee in May but the release now stands postponed due to the COVID 19 situation. While Nithiin plays a 24-year-old youth named Arjun, Keerthy Suresh plays a character called Anu.

Vineeth who is also a skilled dancer said that dancing exercises had kept him fit during the lockdown. He started online classes for his students, which was not quite easy since you had to get the nuances right in classical art forms. But the kids were amazing, said the actor-dancer.

Vineethâ€™s last film release was the GV Prakash starrer Sarvam Thaala Mayam in Tamil. It was a musical drama that was written and directed by Rajiv Menon. He has worked in several Telugu films such as Thanks, Maa Baapu Bommaki Pellanta, Nee Premakai, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Ammai Kosam, Maa Annayya etc.

In Malayalam, he will be seen in Kavya Prakash's debut film Vaanku, based on a story by Unni R.

