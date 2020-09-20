Vinayakan to turn director with â€˜Partyâ€™



Award winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan is all set to direct a movie next year, wrote actor and dancer Rima Kallingal on Facebook. Vinayakan, who is completing 25 years in cinema, is going to write and direct his first film, titled Party, she wrote.

The film will be produced by Rima and her director-husband Aashiq Abu under the banner OPM Cinemas. A picture of Aashiq and Vinayakan was also shared. The title shows Aashiq as presenting the film.

Vinayakan made his first appearance in a Malayalam film in 1995. He played the role of a gypsy dancer, imitating the steps of Michael Jackson, in the Mohanlal starrer Manthrikan. Vinayakan was noted for his fire-eating dance performance in a song. He was reportedly a dancer before coming to cinema, and had a troupe called Black Mercury.

After Manthirkan, he appeared in a number of films in small roles, doing comedy or else character roles. In 2016, he won the state award for Best Actor for his performance in Rajeev Ravi's Kammattipaadam. He played the role of Ganga, a troubled Dalit man in a Kochi slum who becomes a gangster friend of Krishnan, played by Dulquer Salmaan.

Apart from the state award, Vinayakan won for the film, awards from The North American Film Awards and the Cinema Paradiso Club Cine Awards.

In addition to acting, Vinayakan also composed a song for Kammatipaadam, called â€˜Puzhu pulikalâ€™.

After Kammattipaadam, he had notable performances in movies like Ee.Ma.Yau., directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Thottappan, directed by Shanavas K Bavakkutty. He played the titular character in the latter, in which Roshan Mathew played the antagonist. In 2019, he played the lead role in Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal, directed by Kamal.

Vinayakan also played an important role in the 2020 film Trance, directed by Anwar Raheed, with Fahadh Faasil in the lead. In this film too, he composed a track.

Vinayakan faces a police case as a woman activist had filed a complaint accusing him of harassing and abusing her over a phone call.

