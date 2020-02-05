Vinay Rajkumar wraps up ‘10’

Directed by Karm Chawla, the film has Vinay playing a professional boxer.

Flix Sandalwood

Vinay Rajkumar’s upcoming film 10 has been wrapped up successfully. Touted to be a sports entertainer, it will have the young actor playing a professional boxer. Helming the project as its director is choreographer-turned-director Karm Chawla. Incidentally, he will also crank the camera for this venture. Since boxing is a sport that ends at the count of 10 inside the ring, it was one of the reasons for the makers to choose the title.

The team shot the first schedule of the film for 22 days and during this period a major part of the talkie portions was canned. Scenes involving boxing were shot later on.

Considering the nature of the subject, Vinay Rajkumar trained hard for the role. The actor underwent rigorous training for four months to get into the skin of the character. Besides taking up boxing classes, he followed a strict diet regime to get the look of a boxer. “I used to exercise for three hours, and one-and-a-half hours used to go into boxing. I also followed a strict diet. All of this helped me transform myself, and it was very organic,” Vinay told Cinema Express in an interview.

While Vinay plays the main lead in this entertainer, it has Anusha Ranganath as the lead opposite him. 10 is now in the post-production stage and, according to Vinay, the production house and the director are yet to decide on the release date. “It may be out in the next 2-3 months,” he said. Vinay will soon start dubbing for the movie.

Vinay is the grandson of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar and son of film producer-actor Raghavendra. It may be noted here that Vinay’s last release as hero was Ananthu Vs Nusrath, which had hit the marquee in December last year. He currently has Gramayana and Yavakesari in his kitty needing his attention.

(Content provided by Digital Native)